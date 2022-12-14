TubaChristmas

COLEBROOK — The annual TubaChristmas concert, featuring tuba, euphonium and baritone players, makes its way back to the North Country after a two-year hiatus. The popular event is hosted every year by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts.

TubaChristmas this year will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Colebrook, which allows for a large amount of seating space. Admission is free, and a freewill donation box for the GNWCA will be placed at the door. It is not known how many tuba players will be on hand until that day, but in years past there have been upwards of 21 taking part. “We have had some people interested, but it’s hard to say how many will be there,” said tuba player Brian Hathaway, who is helping to coordinate the players. He added that many shows are just getting back up and running and it may take some time. “There used to be two or three in Maine, but they only have one this year. Massachusetts has four, with the biggest show in Boston,” he said.

