COLEBROOK — The annual TubaChristmas concert, featuring tuba, euphonium and baritone players, makes its way back to the North Country after a two-year hiatus. The popular event is hosted every year by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
TubaChristmas this year will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Colebrook, which allows for a large amount of seating space. Admission is free, and a freewill donation box for the GNWCA will be placed at the door. It is not known how many tuba players will be on hand until that day, but in years past there have been upwards of 21 taking part. “We have had some people interested, but it’s hard to say how many will be there,” said tuba player Brian Hathaway, who is helping to coordinate the players. He added that many shows are just getting back up and running and it may take some time. “There used to be two or three in Maine, but they only have one this year. Massachusetts has four, with the biggest show in Boston,” he said.
This year’s conductor will be Andrew Tobin who has participated in the event each year with former conductor Doug Nelson leading the band. Nelson has retired from conducting and Tobin, who lives in Lancaster and teaches in Groveton, has taken over.
Tuba players come from all over the northeast and Canada, to take part in the Colebrook event, which is one of four TubaChristmas concerts in New Hampshire this year. For a list of shows taking place around the world, visit tubachristmas.com.
Calex Environmental, owned by Colebrook resident Ron Guerin, is sponsoring the TubaChristmas players for the Colebrook show. A local couple, Don and Nancy Smith of Columbia, are providing the players with a lunch at the church before the show begins.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor, William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902. The first TubaChristmas was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1974. Traditional Christmas music performed at the first TubaChristmas was arranged by American composer Alec Wilder, who ironically died on Christmas Eve 1980. Wilder composed many solo and ensemble compositions for tuba and euphonium. He was a loyal supporter of every effort to improve the literature and public image of the instruments.
