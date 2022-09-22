COLUMBIA — The Harp Twins are coming back to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. The talented harp-playing twin sisters have fans worldwide and are a fan favorite with the GNWCA audiences. This year audiences in the North Country will have two chances to see them.
“Tickets sold so fast last year when we had Camille and Kennerly at the center that we immediately booked them for two shows this year,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan.
The Harp Twins will be appearing on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster and, Friday, Oct. 7 at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and are $20 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance atgnwca.orgor at the door if available.
Identical twin harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the Harp Twins, return to the GNWCA sponsored by Brown Lab Technologies. The Kitts have achieved extraordinary success by taking electric harps and concert grand harps to unprecedented levels and smashing boundaries between different genres of music. Their ability to reinvent the harp has given them the opportunity to represent the United States at four different World Harp Festivals. The duo has amassed over 2.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 130 million views on their YouTube music videos, making them the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world.
As the world’s only identical twin professional harpists, Camille and Kennerly were trained classically, with university degrees in harp performance. But their real passion is for arranging and performing rock, metal, Celtic, Nordic-folk, and soundtrack music for harp duets. Camille and Kennerly perform on statuesque acoustic and electro-acoustic concert grand harps as well as electric harps.
In addition to their Nordic-inspired original songs and stories, Camille and Kennerly are recognized for their remarkable duet harp arrangements of some of rock and metal’s most iconic hits by Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, Blue Oyster Cult, Scorpions, Eagles, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, U2, Journey, Evanescence, Billy Idol, Deep Purple, and many more.
Showing the breadth of their arranging talents, the twins also arrange and perform TV and movie soundtracks, anime, and video game hits. Some fan favorites include their renditions of music from “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Elder Scrolls,” “Final Fantasy,” “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Doctor Who,” “Mario,” “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings.”
Most recently, the twins self-funded, recorded, and produced an album of Celtic, classical, sacred, and original music titled “Harp Reflections.” The album was fan-funded on Kickstarter in just 90 seconds. The sisters have released eight self-produced full-length albums.
The twins have performed numerous times in the region under the helm of the GNWCA and always pull in a large audience. Tickets have been selling quickly, and advance ticket purchases are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.