COLUMBIA — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is hosting guitarist/singer JP Cormier on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at the center in Columbia.
“JP Cormier is one of the most popular performers in the Maritimes in Canada, and we are excited to bring his brand of music to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts for this show,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “Get ready for an entertaining evening.”
In 1974, when Cormier was 5 years old, he discovered his talent for playing guitar. Not yet out of his teens, he left his native Canada and worked as a sideman for bands and artists of many different genres across the deep South.
As he traveled and worked, he added more and more instruments to his arsenal and became indispensable to the bands he worked for. His music sounds like he had been steeped continually in a handed-down brew of family tradition from the old country.
At one time he was in Nashville playing mandolin and banjo in a Grammy-nominated bluegrass gospel band, performing at the Opry, and playing television shows with Waylon Jennings. All those people thought he was one of them, American, reared in the ways of bluegrass, old-time Americana music.
In the early 1990s, Cormier became a sideman for one of Canada’s favorite sons, Stompin’ Tom Connors, and also became a staple of the recordings at Studio H in Halifax. His work with the CBC there spanned musical, production and arranging duties.
In the mid-’90s he re-entered the musical scene of his beloved Cape Breton in Nova Scotia. He exploded onto the Trad music scene as a fiddler, performing some of the most difficult music ever produced by legends like Winston Fitzgerald and Angus Chisholm.
In 1997, his album, “Another Morning,” was released in Canada. The album received a Juno nomination and won an ECMA award. Sixteen albums followed the success of Cormier’s first record winning him 12 more ECMAs, another Juno nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award and five Music Nova Scotia Awards.
The GNWCA concert is co-sponsored by Black Lab Technologies. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at gnwca.org or at the door.
For more information about this and other GNWCA concerts, go to the website or call (603) 246-8998.
