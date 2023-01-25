JP Cormier

JP Cormier (COURTESY PHOTO)

COLUMBIA — The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is hosting guitarist/singer JP Cormier on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at the center in Columbia.

“JP Cormier is one of the most popular performers in the Maritimes in Canada, and we are excited to bring his brand of music to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts for this show,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “Get ready for an entertaining evening.”

