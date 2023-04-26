GORHAM — Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily will be at the Medallion Opera House on Saturday for a CD release party.
With the release of their new record "Angels in the Wreckage" on April 21, Low Lily is touring with drums and bass for the first time ever.
The show features Hazel Royer on double bass, and Stefan Amidon (of the Sweetback Sisters) on drums. This exclusive full-band performance brings the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass, the drive of Americana, combined into one stunning soundscape.
Low Lily has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
In 2018, the band released a full-length album with two time award-winning title track “10,000 Days Like These" and their original song “Hope Lingers On”, which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.
Low Lily’s core founding members are married couple Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen, both of Brattleboro, Vt., who welcomed Natalie Padilla from Bozeman, Mont., as the newest member of the band last summer.
Padilla's world-class fiddle-playing is versatile, she has won fiddle championships in multiple styles, including bluegrass, old time, and Texas fiddle. Her sweet, clear voice blends beautifully with Cohen’s and Simmons’ in close three-part harmony, a major feature of their new music.
With "Angels in the Wreckage," produced by banjo legend Dirk Powell, Low Lily’s sound has veered more assuredly towards the roots of American music. Though the original folk songs that are their hallmark remain, they also tackle such complex topics as love, loss, hope, justice, family heritage and environmental destruction. For more information about the band go to lowlily.com.
