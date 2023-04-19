Alan Reid

Glasgow-born Alan Reid has been taking Scottish folk music all over the world since 1975.  (COURTESY PHOTO)

COLUMBIA — Scottish musician Alan Reid brings his show to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia on Tuesday, April 25. The show starts at 7 p.m.

“This will be our second coffeehouse concert this year and from the success of our first one last month you’ll want to be there,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “It’s an intimate night of music amid table settings complete with available coffee and goodies.”

