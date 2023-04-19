COLUMBIA — Scottish musician Alan Reid brings his show to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia on Tuesday, April 25. The show starts at 7 p.m.
“This will be our second coffeehouse concert this year and from the success of our first one last month you’ll want to be there,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “It’s an intimate night of music amid table settings complete with available coffee and goodies.”
Glasgow-born Alan Reid has been taking Scottish folk music all over the world since 1975. He joined the fledgling Battlefield Band in 1969 while studying at Strathclyde University and subsequently recorded almost 30 albums with this hard-working and enduring band, in that time garnering a reputation for his playing and his singing. His groundbreaking keyboard work helped cement the band’s reputation as one of the most influential Celtic bands of its generation. Alan toured the world, bringing Scottish traditional music to audiences in five continents and playing in many prestigious music festivals and venues. Along with former Battlefield Band colleagues he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in November 2016 in recognition of their contribution to Scots traditional music.
He began composing songs and tunes in the 1980s and from 1990 was the band’s principal songwriter. His songs are noted for their strong storytelling element firmly grounded in Scots history and tradition. His songbook “Martyrs, Rogues and Worthies” was published in 2001 and in 2009 he was nominated in the Composer of the Year category at the Scots Traditional Music Awards.
In 2010 he left the band to concentrate on his duo with guitarist/singer Rob van Sante. He composed all the music for the duo’s third album, “The Adventures of John Paul Jones,” which told the story of the Scots born mariner who was a hero for the American colonists during the American Revolutionary War. A presentation of the album (with drama written by Alan) was performed at the 2012 Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival and at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival. Alan now performs as a soloist while Rob records and sings with his wife Janie.
“We’re so happy to welcome Alan back, this time as a solo performer, to further develop our coffeehouse concerts series,” said GNWCA President Jordan. “If you’re looking to shake off the post-winter months, the GNWCA coffeehouse offers a great opportunity to get out with your neighbors and enjoy some superior music and storytelling.”
Locally produced Reckless Coffee is served at the show, along with a selection of goodies which are included in the price of admission. Tickets for this show are $20 per person and available online atgnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the concert. For more information, call (603) 246-8998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.