Canadian fiddler Richard Wood has shared stages and tour buses with The Chieftains and Shania Twain and played for prime ministers, governor generals, the Queen, and the Emperor of Japan. He will be in Lancaster on March 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LANCASTER — For more than three decades, award-winning Canadian fiddler Richard Wood has blown away audiences around the globe with his traditional-born, fiery brand of Celtic music.
This Prince Edward Island native is bringing his talents to the Rialto Theatre on Main Street in Lancaster on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m.
Appearing with fiddler Wood will be multi-instrumentalist Keelin Wedge, a prominent member of Fiddlers Sons and Lennie Gallant’s band. Wedge has three albums and is currently working on her first vocal album of original songs and tunes.
Wood’s Canadian Folk Music Award-nominated and ECMA award-winning eighth album, “Unbroken,” which was mastered by legendary, multi-Grammy Award-winning Bob Ludwig from Gateway Studios, has reviewers praising it as some of his best work to date.
Along with winning countless championships as both a step dancer and fiddler, Wood has also earned the Don Messer Memorial Trophy twice.
Wood has toured the world extensively with highlights including Epcot at Disney World, The Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. He has also performed on “Good Morning America,” “The David Letterman Show,” “Rita and Friends,” and for a special Canada Day telecast on Parliament Hill which was aired by CBC in front of a live audience of over 100,000.
He has shared stages and tour buses with The Chieftains and Shania Twain and played for prime ministers, governor generals, the Queen, and the Emperor of Japan.
But he says he is most proud to have entertained Canada’s Armed Forces in the North Pole, Bosnia and twice in Afghanistan.
One of PEI’s best exports Wood is a proud island ambassador and had brought his energetic brand of music around the world to Australia, Europe, Asia and all across North America.
The show is presented by the Great North Woods Center for the Arts of Columbia. Tickets are $20 per person and available online atgnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the concert. For more information on this and other GNWCA shows, call (603) 246-8998.
