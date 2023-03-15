Richard Wood

Canadian fiddler Richard Wood has shared stages and tour buses with The Chieftains and Shania Twain and played for prime ministers, governor generals, the Queen, and the Emperor of Japan. He will be in Lancaster on March 27. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LANCASTER — For more than three decades, award-winning Canadian fiddler Richard Wood has blown away audiences around the globe with his traditional-born, fiery brand of Celtic music.

This Prince Edward Island native is bringing his talents to the Rialto Theatre on Main Street in Lancaster on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

