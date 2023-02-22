COLUMBIA — Singer-songwriter Dana Robinson returns to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The GNWCA is hosting Robinson in a coffeehouse-style concert.

Tables and chairs will be provided for the audience with coffee, tea and cookies provided as part of the admission. (Water and soda will be sold separately.)

