COLUMBIA — Singer-songwriter Dana Robinson returns to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The GNWCA is hosting Robinson in a coffeehouse-style concert.
Tables and chairs will be provided for the audience with coffee, tea and cookies provided as part of the admission. (Water and soda will be sold separately.)
It has been four years since Robinson performed at the GNWCA in Columbia. His last visit north was with his wife, Susan, in the fall of 2019.
Robinson is touring solo this year while Susan tends to other projects at their home in Cabot, Vt.
For over 30 years, multi-instrumentalist, Robinson has been a fixture on the folk music scene in the United States and Great Britain. From performing at Carnegie Hall to providing music for Ken Burns’ documentaries “The National Parks: America's Best Idea” and “The Dust Bowl,” Robinson’s music has permeated the culture in its own quiet way.
From 1995 to 2015 Robinson logged over a million miles touring from coast to coast performing songs inspired by the American landscape. Now based in Cabot, Dana continues to craft his blend of original songwriting and traditional music, bringing his unique voice to the canon of American songwriting.
He has received numerous positive reviews for his music, including from “Seven Days,” which writes “Dana is a master storyteller, spinning his yarns with the precise skill of an artisan loom weaver.”
Dana’s most recent recording, “The Town That Music Saved,” features songs written in and around his hometown of Cabot and captures the essence of modern rural life. He is also the director at Cabot Arts, a non-profit organization providing live music, art events and music classes.
Tickets for the Dana Robinson Coffeehouse show are on sale for $20 per person at gnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the concert. Complimentary coffee will be provided to the audience by local brewer Reckless Coffee of Colebrook. Free tea and cookies will be available.
For more information on this and other GNWCA concerts, call (603) 246-8998 or visit gnwca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.