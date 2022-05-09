St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts will present the Ben Rosenblum Sextet, a cool jazz group from New York City at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
Funding for the Ben Rosenblum Sextet performance was made possible by the help of an anonymous sponsor. Tickets for show ($15 in advance/$18 at the door) are now available.
Award-winning New York City jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum has been described as “mature beyond his years,” (by Sea of Tranquility, a website dedicated progressive rock, progressive metal and jazz fusion), an “impressive talent” (by the website All About Jazz), who “caresses (the music) with the reverence it merits” (by Downbeat Magazine).
Since the release of his debut trio album, "Instead" (rated 4 stars by Downbeat), Rosenblum has toured extensively with his trio and sextet throughout the United States, including multiple trips to the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast, as well as internationally in Canada, Europe and Japan.
Ben is based primarily in New York City, and is a graduate of the Columbia-Juilliard program (in 2016). His original music combines his extensive knowledge of the history of jazz with a free-wheeling, modern melodic sensibility and powerful narrative approach to the piano. His profound passion for jazz, swing and world music genres finds expression in his unique fusion of harmonic and rhythmic elements from a wide array of sources, and gives rise to a signature compositional sound and style at once iconoclastic and deeply rooted in such figures as Bill Evans and Wynton Kelly.
Ben's first priority in his composition and in his playing is always narrative — to tell a compelling story with his music, while reaching the hearts of his audience, connecting on an emotional, an intellectual and a spiritual level.
The arts center is located at 155 Emery St. in Berlin. For more information about upcoming performances or to purchase tickets, contact the arts center at (603) 752-1028; go to stkieranarts.org or "stkieranarts" on Facebook.
Programming at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is made possible by the support of community corporate sponsors, the NH State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, The Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund, The Wyman Family Fund and the Rydin Family Fund.
