LANCASTER — The Rialto Theatre in downtown Lancaster will be the place to see one of northern New England’s top bluegrass bands. The Great North Woods Center for the Arts is welcoming the return of Beg, Steal Or Borrow in a concert at the Rialto on May 10, starting at 7 p.m. The GNWCA hosted the band in 2021 to a sold-out crowd.
Since its formation in 2013, and with a mission to resurrect the unmistakable chops of grassroots bluegrass, Beg, Steal Or Borrow has appeared at festivals and venues throughout the northeastern United States and features a substantial repertoire of original music and classic covers. In the process the band has developed an ever-growing fan base.
Known for its vocal harmony and high-energy instrumental arrangements, Beg, Steal Or Borrow has won bluegrass festival band competitions at Podunk, Grey Fox, and Thomas Point Beach, hence being dubbed a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band” by ‘Bluegrass Today’. Based in Vermont, the quintet released its celebrated debut album of original music, ‘Old Mountain Time,’ in 2019.
Beg, Steal Or Borrow is Jeremy Sicely on guitar/vocals, Luke Auriemmo on banjo/vocals, Roland Clark on fiddle/vocals, Fran Forim on upright bass/vocals and Geoff Goodhue on mandolin/vocals. More on the band can be found atbegstealorborrowvt.com.
“We’re delighted, after many requests from our audience, to be able to bring this top-notch band back to the area,” said GNWCA President Charlie Jordan. “Fasten your seatbelts for a great night of music.”
Tickets to the show are $20 per person and available online atgnwca.organd at the door on the night of the show. For more information, call 603-246-8998.
