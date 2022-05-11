GORHAM — The Artist of the Month for May at Three Sisters Art Gallery in Gorham features two artists, Zacharia Johnsen and his mother Michele Johnsen, both originally from Colebrook.
Zach, as he likes to be called, owns his own gallery in Littleton called “Baba Yaga” after a mythical Slavic witch. He says his paintings are character-driven medicine men featuring mushrooms, trees and medicine men inside a little fantasy world. At his gallery. he features reproductions of his paintings, shows other artists, sells retail goods and does design work for other organizations.
Zach Johnsen said he started painting in high school, after high school he attended Massachusetts College of Art for four years, graduating in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication arts.
“I have been doing art almost full time since I graduated,” he said. “I worked at a publishing company in Boston for three years as an illustrator and then in the fashion industry in New York. I lived in Portland, Ore., for 10 years, but I have been back on the east coast for the last four years.”
Johnsen’s gallery and retail store is on Main St. in Littleton.
“I find I work better when I have somewhere else to work that is not my home,” he said.
Johnsen calls his style of work medieval fantasy.
“I was into comic books and alternative graphic stuff when I was young,” he said. “I always liked drawing characters when I was young. My brothers and I used to draw characters with statistics and back stories to the characters when we were young.”
Michelle Johnsen taught art in the Colebrook school system for 17 years. She considers her work to be “landscape inspired” which means “something very different from traditional landscapes.”
“I have been doing research on how trees communicate with each other I am interested in how the light the shapes and the shadows make for interesting shapes and colors,” Michelle Johnsen said. “I recently retired and am now devoting myself to art full time.”
Both Johnsens were enthusiastic about doing a show together. Michelle Johnsen said that it was a dream come true to be sharing a show with her son. Zach Johnsen said he never thought that this was a possibility but that he liked the idea especially around the Mother’s Day holiday.
Both Zacharia and Michele Johnsen’s paintings and drawings are on display and available for viewing and purchase at Three Sisters Art Gallery, 32 Exchange St. in Gorham. Three Sisters is open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.