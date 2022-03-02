March is inching closer. Hopefully the spring skiing season will last long and provide wicked goggle tans. But for sure, there are a few events scheduled around here from silly to serious.
After a two-year hiatus, the Red Parka Challenge Cup returns to the slopes of Atitash on March 18. An Eastern Slope Ski Club fundraiser, the 47th running of the pro-style dual giant slalom aged 21-plus race attracts top notch racers from Olympians to college stars.
"We're excited to bring back this springtime competition that has grown to be a tradition for so many,” said race committee chair Laura Lemiuex. “The event has raised over $250,000 throughout the years for Eastern Slope Ski Club and we are hoping to hit our modest goal of $10,000 this year through registrations and contributions through PledgeReg.com."
The 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup, a New England Ski Museum benefit, returns to Cranmore March 4-6 complete with racing, vintage ski fashion state show, Bavarian music and more. The Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race honors the life of the renowned Austrian skimeister whose pioneering ski teaching fostered the sport in North Conway, St. Anton, Austria and the world of skiing in general.
Cranmore concludes its three-part park series on March 12, a freestyle competition open to skiers and snowboarders. Pond skimming is back at the North Conway ski area. They’ll be sculpting a giant slush pool at the base of the mountain for the always fun and zany Spring Splash scheduled for March 26.
King Pine’s Cynthia’s Challenge Snow Day is on tap on March 19. The event raises money to help local families ease the financial burden of caring for a child with special medical needs. This year the event will help raise $30,000 to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for the family of Cori Carriero, an 11-year-old Josiah Bartlett Elementary School student diagnosed with cerebral palsy, global brain damage and a seizure disorder.
Break out the duct tape, glue and cardboard for the return of the Cardboard Box Derby on March 27 at King Pine. The creative entries don’t always hold up on the way down, but the fun does. Prizes are awarded for speed, style and best crash.
Shawnee Peak’s breaking out the zaniness with three crazy events—Cardboard Box Race March 12, Mattress Race on March 19 and Spring Fling featuring the Slush Cup March 26. The events have heroes and villains theme, while the Slush Cup will be 100 feet long.
Fun and competition in the sun is not solely reserved for alpine areas. Cross-country skiers can tap their inner Jessie Diggins for a couple of events.
Jackson’s Long Hall Loppet on March 14 is a 21K freestyle race and tour using the Ellis River, Kellogg, Hall and Bengt Trails. Part of the New England Nordic Ski Association’s Racing Series, the event is open to skate and classic skiers. JSTF executive director Ellen Chander says the race is a homage to the Sandwich Notch Race which her family enjoyed in the 1970s. Some toured and picknicked, others raced like demons.
“It's a fun long distance for high school racers who are finished with their school season and still want to enjoy their fitness, some of them ski with pals more like a distance workout,” she said.
The 47th annual Mount Washington Cup race at Bretton Woods will be March 5. The 10k freestyle competition is one of the largest in the East, and attracts many elite racers.
March is also a time to take advantage of discounted deals at valley ski areas. The Bretton Woods Local’s Sunday alpine ticket is $35 and is good from noon until 4 p.m. for residents of several counties including Carroll, Coos and Oxford (Maine). The Local’s Sunday Nordic ticket from noon until 4 p.m. is $15.
Black Mountain’s local Sunday afternoon ticket for Carroll, Coos and Oxford (Maine) inhabitants is $20 while the Wednesday Hump Day $30 tickets are available to all.
King Pine’s midweek, non-holiday twilight ticket which begins at 3:30 p.m. is $28 for adults, $21 for juniors and seniors, and $19 for seniors 70-plus.
Shawnee Peak’s Monday Night Madness ($27 adult, $25 others) from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. runs through March 21 while Friday Family Ski Night means $30 lift tickets from 3:30 pm. to 9 p.m. through March 18.
Cranmore’s last scheduled $59 Sunday Deal Day is March 13 with advanced online purchases.
