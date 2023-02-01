CONWAY — Come celebrate winter at the Main Street Art Gallery with the “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” show.
After a three-week hiatus, the Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village is opening its doors once again and celebrating winter in all its glory. Whether you love to get outside and have fun or stay inside and dream of warmer times, we have some art for you. The show runs through the end of March.
The current residents room artists are Bill Fein, Sarah Eastman, John Girouard, Barbara Perry, Laura Guptill and Lucy Merrow. Merrow will be having a reception on Feb. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
In the rest of the gallery are 20 fine artists and three fine crafters. There is a style of art that suits all tastes, from very realistic work to colorful expressive abstract art.
The gallery welcomes back Jean Bradley’s paintings of tropical subjects and color sand Rik Phillips’ sculptures.
If you enjoy realism, check out Jim O’Donnell, Martha Aucoin, Sharon Allen and Syndi White’s work. For watercolors, check out Barbara Perry, Sandi Poor and Rosemary Gerbutavich’s work. For photographers, there are Karen Lord, Julie L’heureux and Ernie Hiscox.
The fine crafters, including Barbara Anderson’s handmade clayworks, Maria Testa’s silk scarves and Debony Thorne’s glass jewelry, globes and trays, offer a mix of artful and useful creations.
Be sure to visit the newly painted and freshly renovated space. Main Street Art Gallery would like to thank the Ham Foundation for grant money to add a professional hanging system.
The gallery is located in Norcross Place, adjacent to Sawyer River Trading Co. and is open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
