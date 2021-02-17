BERLIN — For those of us fortunate enough to live in the shadow of Mount Washington, we know that the “rockpile” is always interesting.
The crown jewel of the White Mountain range is the highest peak in the northeastern United States and boasts unique climate conditions, natural features, flora and fauna. The breathtaking views and unique environment surrounding Mount Washington challenges all who dare to approach, attracting visitors from all over the world.
This spring, the Great North Woods Libraries have collaborated to present a series of free family-friendly Zoom events that revolve around this formidable peak. With internet access, you can enjoy these programs from the safety and comfort of your home. These events are being presented on the first Wednesdays in March, April, and May, all beginning at 6 p.m.
New Englanders know the reputation of 6,288-foot Mount Washington as a place of climate extremes.
The high winds for which the mountain is known funnel great accumulations of snow from the bare upper tundra of the Presidential Range into the glacial cirque of Tuckerman Ravine.
Award-winning author and journalist Dan Szczesny will be discussing his connection to Mount Washington, formed in part while writing his book "The White Mountain: Rediscovering Mount Washington’s Hidden Culture" in March.
Szczesny spent a year exploring the mountain and its impact on the people who adventure on it. Meet Szczesny on March 3, at 6 p.m., and hear his unique perspective on the peak. Registration in this program allows access to the accompanying documentary which can be watched before or after the Zoom event. Books can be purchased at Dan’s website: danszczesny.wordpress.com.
The area around Mount Washington is teeming with wildlife of all kinds. On April 7, at 6 p.m., join a Squam Lakes Natural Science Center naturalist and meet some of the wild animals that make their homes in the White Mountains during the program “Animals of the White Mountains.”
Learn about their places in larger ecosystems and discover what makes these animals well-suited for life in New Hampshire — or even for life right in your backyard.
What better way to end the spring series than with spring flowers in the program “Land Above the Trees: Exploring the Alpine Zone in the White Mountains.”
Presenter Nicky Pizzo is the guided outdoors manager at the Appalachian Mountain Club, who manages family and adult guided adventures and is a senior naturalist with the AMC. Pizzo has spent more than 20 years exploring the alpine zone, in particular the Alpine Garden below the summit of Mount Washington.
This presentation will explore the plants and animals found above treeline in the White Mountains and what makes it so special. Register to join this event via Zoom on May 5 at 6 p.m.
To attend, audience members must submit an email address and have access to a computer or phone with video and/or microphone capability.
Interested participants can register at: wmcc.edu/fortier-library. To receive updates for these and future programs, or if you have questions, contact one of the Great North Woods Libraries who are partnering in this series: Berlin Public Library, (603) 752-5210; Gorham Public Library, (603) 466-2525; Randolph Public Library, (603) 466-5408 or Fortier Library at White Mountains Community College, (603) 342-3087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.