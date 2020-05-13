LACONIA — Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week has officially been postponed to August 22-30. The announcement was made shortly after the Laconia City Council unanimously decided to reschedule the rally in keeping with the governor’s mid-May extension of the state’s stay-at-home order. The consensus was that June was too early for a gathering of tens of thousands of people in Weirs Beach and beyond, particularly considering that most visitors travel from out of state.
Organizers are working to maintain the look, feel and logistics of the rally by reaching out to vendors and event hosts in an effort to reschedule the signature events that make the world’s oldest motorcycle rally so popular. Already, New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced that the 97th Annual Loudon Classic will be moved to August 29th, continuing its tradition of closing out the week. The rally traffic plan will stay the same, with Lakeside Avenue closed to motorcycles only, centerline parking and serving as home to Rally Headquarters for the duration of the 9-day event.
“We know these are unusual times and are doing everything possible to make this year’s rally the best it can be within the parameters of ever-changing health and safety guidelines,” said Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson. “We’d like to thank local businesses and the city of Laconia and town of Meredith for their commitment to ensuring this historic spring event endures. In our 97-year history, this is certainly a first. But, as riders, circumstance has given us the opportunity to experience August in New Hampshire, when the state is in full bloom and the warmth of summer is in the air.”
All updates will be posted to LaconiaMCWeek.com, through their e-newsletter and on all LaconiaMCWeek social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.