A couple of the landmarks of Pinkham Notch are Square Ledge and Lost Pond. Square Ledge (2,419 feet) is a pleasant rectangular ledge on the lower slopes of Wildcat Mountain, directly across the street from the Appalachian Mountain Club Pinkham Notch Camp. The small Lost Pond is located a little south on the same slope in a small north/south glacially carved depression.
Both are accessed by trails, and offer great views of Mount Washington. In Section 9 of the new AMC White Mountain Guide they are the first two mentioned in Suggested Hikes. It says the half-mile Square Ledge Trail is “fairly rugged and leads to a fine view of Mount Washington.” As for Lost Pond, “This is a pleasant spot, reachable by the 0.9-mile Lost Pond Trail — part of the Appalachian Trail — and has excellent views across the east face of Mount Washington.”
Both are reached by parking at the AMC Pinkham Notch Camp and walking across Route 16 to the trailhead of the Lost Pond Trail slightly south of the entrance to the AMC.
From there you walk across a footbridge, bear right and the Square Ledge Trail begins immediately on the left.
A couple weeks ago, I did a morning outing in Pinkham Notch. It was a beautiful day with chilly breeze, though when I turned onto the Square Ledge Trail from the Lost Pond Trail, there was no breeze in the woods.
It was already packed down after the recent storm and my spikes held the powder snow firmly. However, in a few yards, I passed the short spur for the “Ladies Delight” lookout, which overlooks the notch. Most of the tracks went that way, and the continuing trail was a little less packed down.
I haven’t been to the Ladies Delight lookout in years. There used to be a bench there, and there might still be. Those of you who go to Lost Pond might want to check it out on your way back.
Continuing upward, I crossed the Square Ledge Loop Ski Trail and soon reached Hangover Rock, an interesting overhanging boulder. The trail passes under the left side of it and you need to duck. Wide streams of ice covered the right-hand wall.
The trail steepened and Square Ledge became visible through the trees ahead.
When I first worked at the AMC Pinkham Notch Camp in 1966, Square Ledge was often an evening destination, to catch the view or do some climbing.
Now standing below it and looking up, I realized that was 57 years ago, and I laughed to myself. Later, I would tell a friend and we got a kick out of it. Part of a person doesn’t change, and that’s where I’m the same as I was.
I started up the steep right side next to the ledge. The snow there got firm and I had to be careful. Looking to my left at the ledge, I saw a chimney that we used to climb. Looking back over my shoulder, the view was half a white Mount Washington next to the vertical cliff.
The trail eased into the woods above the ledge, and I turned to take an interesting photo back towards the Gulf of Slides and Boott Spur across the road. Then I climbed up into the wind on top of Square Ledge. The shining white east side of Mount Washington spread out across the way.
Later, after descending the Square Ledge Trail, I decided to continue on the Lost Pond Trail to the pond. I walked along the side of the Ellis River a bit, then ascended to the pond.
Often in the winter, you can walk out on the ice of a pond to get a new perspective. But this time I had to posthole in the deep snow, so I returned to the packed down trail on the shore and continued to the flat ledge where most stop for the view. The east side of Mount Washington shone white above pointed spruce across the pond.
An interesting fact that I have mentioned before — geologists have done core samples in the winter of mud on the bottom of lakes to determine how long life has flourished after the last glacier. At Lost Pond, the bottom of the core sample was 12,000 years old.
Age is relative. I headed back down the trail with youthful steps.
