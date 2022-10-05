BERLIN — A decade’s long tradition of the bridge over the Androscoggin River along Main Street lined with lit pumpkins could end if folks do not return the free pumpkins that the Chamber of Commerce is giving out this weekend.
Only about half of the pumpkins that are given out by chamber members, especially over the last several years, are brought back a week later to decorate the bridge, said Paula Kinney, executive director of the chamber.
Kinney said the chamber buys the pumpkins and distributes them to local residents to decorate and bring back as part of the RiverFire festival. The pumpkins are not meant to be left outside a door or placed on stairsteps at one’s home as a fall decoration. And, this grade of pumpkins is not meant to be cooked or baked, she said Wednesday morning.
The free pumpkins will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
The more pumpkins that are returned, the better the lit display will look as the night gets darker and the fiery glow lights the cool air.
“Please remember that these are RiverFire pumpkins,” Kinney said. “The purpose of these pumpkins are for the walking bridge!"
“The very first RiverFire Pumpkin Bridge was in 2010 and has been a tradition ever since then,” Kinney wrote in an email. "Families, schools, daycares and after-school programs have joined in and created memories while carving pumpkins as a group to place on the bridge to be lit along with the boom piers at dusk.”
Now, the creative tradition is in danger of falling by the wayside. It is too costly to purchase the pumpkins and to spend time to distribute them if the intended purpose is not met, Kinney said. The pumpkins are meant to be returned and be a part of the community-building aspect of RiverFire.
The display is referred to as the pumpkin bridge, and it makes its appearance at the annual RiverFire, set this year for Oct. 15. Entrance to the festival is through the gates of the Service Credit Union Heritage Park, 942 Main St. Admission is free and begins around noon.
Kinney said it is vital that people bring back the pumpkins they received on Oct. 8 for placement Oct. 15 on the bridge.
“Help us keep the Pumpkin Bridge lit,” she said. “We would hate to see it go away!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.