Pumpkin Bridge at RiverFire in Berlin

The Pumpkin Bridge at RiverFire in Berlin is a highlight of the mid-October festival.

BERLIN — A decade’s long tradition of the bridge over the Androscoggin River along Main Street lined with lit pumpkins could end if folks do not return the free pumpkins that the Chamber of Commerce is giving out this weekend.

Only about half of the pumpkins that are given out by chamber members, especially over the last several years, are brought back a week later to decorate the bridge, said Paula Kinney, executive director of the chamber.

