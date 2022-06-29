GORHAM — The Gorham Fourth of July celebrations start today with the weekly farmers market on the Gorham Common.
Events continue through July 4, with three parades, a midway with rides and games, nightly music and, of course, fireworks on the Fourth.
The farmers market includes live music on the Gorham Common today, featuring Randy Messineo.
On July 1, Miller Amusements will open on the Common at noon with a 6:30-8:30 p.m. concert with Don Boudreau performing the music of Elvis and The Beatles.
On Saturday, July 2, Miller Amusements Midway opens at noon, as does the cornhole tournament, a new addition, with registration of $10 per team.
Saturday night’s concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be by Peter Kilpatrick.
On Sunday, July 3, the classic car parade is at 11 a.m., running from the Ed Fenn School to the Common. From 2-4 p.m., there will be karaoke hosted by White Mountain Music, and the evening concert, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. features Timothy Paul and Jackie Lee.
On Monday, July 4, the Kiddie’s Parade begins at the Ed Fenn School at 11 a.m. and the main parade begins at 2 p.m. The local band Straight Away will play on the common from 7-10 p.m. with fireworks by JOI Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.
The grand marshal of the main parade is Ron Fini.
The main parade also features appearances by Miss New Hampshrie, Sarah White, Miss New Hampshire Outstanding Teen Corrinne kelly, Miss Berlin-Gorham Emily Vadeboncoeur and Miss Berlin Gorham’s Outstanding Teen Aimee Bousquet.
