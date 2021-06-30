GORHAM — Gorham Public Library kicks off its summer reading program kick off on July 6 at 10 a.m. at the Gorham Town Common.
Wildlife Encounters will be showing real animal friends. Kids can learn about different animals and sign up for other fun summer activities and to earn prizes for reading all summer long.
No preregistration is required for the July 6 event. In the event of rain, the show will be held in the Medallion Opera House.
The summer reading program also includes:
• A virtual safari and children's museum tote July 13.
• Magic by George at Gorham Common July 20.
• Stuffed animal slumber party and string art July 27.
• Activity stations and break-in bags Aug. 3.
• A virtual pet show and prize pickup Aug. 10.
• Patchwork Players at the Medallion Opera House Aug. 26.
Call (603) 466-2525 for more information.
