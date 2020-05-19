GORHAM — Due to COVID-19 and the timeline the Gov. Chris Sununu set forth on reopening New Hampshire, the Gorham Recreation and Parks Department has set tentative dates for upcoming programs and events. Due to the many unknowns, the schedule must stay flexible. Updates will be made available as necessary.
Summer concerts: The first concert is scheduled for June 9.
Farmers’ market: The first market is scheduled for June 11.
T-ball, farm league an softball: The rec department is oping to begin the season mid-June to end of July.
Playground: The department is hoping to be able to use early to mid-June.
Coed adult softball league: The department is hoping to begin season June 4.
Basketball camp: The department is hoping to hold camp June 29 to July 3.
Fishing derby: The derby has been moved to Aug. 29.
Libby pool: The department is hoping to have the pool/beach open in June.
Pickleball league: The department is hoping to begin play in June.
Summer parks program: The department is hoping to start the program beginning of July through August.
RERC grant workshop: The grant workshop is tentatively rescheduled dates are for Sept. 23 and 24.
Senior program, information booth, moose tours: To be determined.
The department has been working on implementing new ideas to include: Farmers’ market website page, an online forms and payment system, grants for the new “limitless” playground and fountain on the Gorham Common.
They are also working on installing wood chips on the Common playground, installing infield “jok” sand on Libby softball field and possibly upgrading the fencing and tennis court in Cascade.
