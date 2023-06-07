IMPACT Children's Theatre troupe

Children's plays will be performed throughout New Hampshire this summer by Impact Children's Theatre. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — The Gorham Public Library will again be presenting Impact Touring Children’s Theater at the Medallion Opera house This summer.

The series of children’s fairy tales will play weekly from July 6 through Aug. 10, every Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.