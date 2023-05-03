RICK

Dr. Rick Van de Poll will lead upcoming vernal pool ecology programs on May 4 and 6. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — The Green Mountain Conservation Group and Tin Mountain Conservation Center will host wetlands scientist Dr. Rick Van de Poll to lead online and in-person programs about vernal pools on May 4 and 6.

Vernal pools are ephemeral surface waters that flood in winter and typically dry up in summer. By definition in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and most other Northeastern states, vernal pools contain one or more biological indicators, have ice-free water for at least 60 days on an average year and do not regularly support fish. Bio-indicators include any of the mole salamanders (i.e. spotted, Jefferson’s, blue-spotted, or marbled), wood frog, and/or fairy shrimp.

