LANCASTER — As one of the original 13 colonies, New Hampshire is ripe with history, all the way back to when physician Josiah Bartlett of Kingston stepped right up after John Hancock finished swirling his flamboyant signature onto the Declaration of Independence and added his.
Michael Bruno of Bethlehem wrote the comprehensive “Cruising New Hampshire History: A Guide to New Hampshire’s Roadside Historical Markers.”
Bruno tracked down the state’s first 225 official roadside historical markers, the first installed in 1958, and the number continues to grow.
Join him as he takes us from Pittsburg to Portsmouth and everywhere in between to enjoy the roadside markers of New Hampshire, through slides, and stories, and slices of history. Bruno gives us what we can’t read when we speed by at 50 or 60 miles per hour. He slows down for us, and stops, and tells us what we missed. And we miss a lot.
The program begins at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 22, at Weeks State Park in Lancaster. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, approximately 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible.
