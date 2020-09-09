COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Democratic Committee has announced it will hold the historic Harry Truman Dinner on Thursday Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
CCDC Chair Brian Bresnahan said the COVID-19 pandemic means the event will be held virtually. “We will take this opportunity to make this year’s event even more accessible," he said.
Attendees are encouraged to join the Truman Dinner this year from the comfort of their own dining table.
The Truman Dinner, one of the oldest political events in N.H., started in 1988 with presidential candidate Bruce Babbitt speaking in Gorham.
Joe Biden, Al Gore, Angela Davis, John Edwards, Paul Wellstone, Jay Rockefeller, Dick Gephardt, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard have all spoken at the event over the years.
“As a committee, we are focused on creating a welcoming community - a community that thrives on diversity, works for the economic success of all people in our county, and invests in innovative solutions to challenges like education, housing, and immigration reform,” said CCDC Vice Chair Eamon Kelley.
This year, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, Executive Councilor Mike Cryans,and all of the Coos candidates for office will participate.
Crucial issues such as health care, protecting seniors, supporting veterans, improving access to mental health, supporting health care workers, investing in infrastructure, and protecting essential workers, county service providers, teachers and support staff will be highlighted.
The CCDC is excited to provide this opportunity to meet the candidates. They want to hear from you.
Registration is available for a small $20 fee (free attendance may be arranged) at cooscountydemocrats.org. The first 50 registrants will receive a unique face mask.
