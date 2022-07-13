Communities are complex combinations of truth and rumor; do you really know your North Country neighbors?
Berlin, Gorham and Randolph public libraries, together with White Mountains Community College’s Fortier Library, are partnering to bring Coos County communities together this summer and fall through books and events in the second Great North Woods Libraries Community Read.
The past few years have been a wild ride for us all and this is a great time to escape — to the past.
The libraries have planned a variety of programs related to the themes of the mysterious and eerie sides of life in and around our communities, such as Margo Burns presenting "Capital Crime of Witchcraft" in person in Randolph on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. And on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., Marianne O’Connor, author of Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire will present “Ghost Stories from the Mount Washington Valley” via Zoom.
Other programs include exploring cemeteries and magic.
Contact your local library for more information about these events; some will be weather dependent. COVID-19 and other safety protocols will be followed during all in-person gatherings.
The highlight of the 2022 community read is a book of historical fiction that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Set in 17th century Massachusetts, "Hour of the Witch" is a New York Times best seller.
Read it on your own or read and discuss with a group.
On Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., all are welcome to join a free Zoom event with the man who wrote this spine-chilling novel.
Chris Bohjalian is an award-winning author of 24 books, including the Emmy-nominated TV series adaptation of "The Flight Attendant," and three book-to-film adaptations, and his newest novel, New York Times best seller, "The Lioness."
Contact individual libraries for discussion group times and locations. Borrow books at your local library while supplies last.
To attend Zoom events, preregister at wmcc.edu/fortier-library. Participants must have an email address and have access to a computer or phone with video and microphone capability.
All events are free and open to the public. Space and supplies are limited; preference will be given to Great North Woods library members.
To register for these programs, or if you have questions, contact one of the Great North Woods Libraries who are partnering in this series: Berlin Public Library (603-752-5210), Gorham Public Library (603-466-2525), Randolph Public Library (603-466-5408) and White Mountains Community College Fortier Library (603-342-3087).
