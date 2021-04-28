WHITEFIELD — The North Country Chamber Players kick off their 2021 Summer Season at the Mountain View Grand Resort on Sunday, June 6, with a program titled “A Musical Hug.”
Featuring the North Country return of celebrated harpist Stacy Shames and a formal introduction of the Chamber Players’ newest artist member, violinist Gabriella Diaz.
The dynamic program will showcase the romance, intimacy and virtuosity of 20th century European salon music.
The program will include some of the most beautiful music ever written, including Claude Debussy’s "Danses Sacre et Profane," Camille St. Saen’s "Fantasie," Gabriel Faure’s "Morceau de Concours" and Maurice Ravel’s brilliant "String Quartet."
The program begins with the concert at 5 p.m., followed by a full-course sit-down dinner.
Recognized as one of the world’s foremost harpists, Shames has won top prizes in national and international competitions and performed as a concerto soloist with the St. Louis Symphony and Munich Chamber Orchestra, among others. She has collaborated with many classical and popular stars, including Renee Fleming, Andrea Bocelli, Placido Domingo, James Galway, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand, and appeared on numerous recordings and TV broadcasts, including Live from Lincoln Center, the Today Show and Late Night with David Letterman.
Critics have hailed award-winning violinist Gabriella Diaz as “a young violin master,” “one of Boston’s most valuable players,” and praised her "indefatigably expressive," “vivid and elegant” playing, and her “polished technique.”
A member of the violin faculty at Wellesley College, Diaz serves as co-artistic director of the celebrated Boston-based chamber music and outreach organization, Winsor Music.
A childhood cancer survivor, Gabriela has committed a significant part of her musical career to support cancer research and treatment and, in 2004, was awarded a grant from the Albert Schweitzer Foundation to create the Boston Hope Ensemble, which she directs.
This program will mark her first official concert as a member of the North Country Chamber Players.
Chamber Players Susan Palma-Nidel, flute, Kemp Jernigan, oboe, Ronnie Bauch, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola, Chris Finckel, ‘cello, and Donald Palma, double bass, round out the performers.
Tickets for the June 6 concert and dinner cost $75.
Seating for this special event is limited. Reservations can be made by calling (603) 444-0309.
Go to northcountrychamberplayers.org for further information.
