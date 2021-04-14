BMHS Players livestream “Journey to the Center of the Earth” starting tonight

BERLIN — Get ready for danger, excitement, thrills, and adventure, as the classic Jules Verne science fiction novel “Journey to the Center of the Earth” is presented as a live radio theatre performance this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, and available to everyone via livestream, direct from the Berlin Elementary School Stage.
This is a full-length radio theater performance (6 to 7:30 p.m.), featuring the talents of the Berlin Middle High School Players (socially-distanced), listed in alphabetical order: Kya-Myth Doucette, Tiana Lagace, Ellie Morris, Alexis Perry, and Emma Peters. Many of the remarkable cast will perform multiple characters’ voices. Sound Effect Masters are Shana Ferron, Madilynn LaBrecque, and Isaiah Morris. This classic performance is under the Direction of Amber Cloutier, Jonathan Dubey, and Brian Oberti. The play was adapted from the original by John de Lancie, from a script by Nat Segaloff.
The story involves German professor Otto Lidenbrock, who discovers a 16th-century Icelandic alchemist’s map, detailing his journey to the center of the earth. The professor believes there are volcanic tubes going toward the center of the earth, Does this entryway exist? The only way to find out is to retrace the famed explorer’s footsteps and make their mark on history. The professor, his nephew Axel, and their guide, Hans, descend into the Icelandic volcano, encountering many adventures, including prehistoric animals and natural hazards, before …before … You’ll have to tune in to find out.
Live performances will be Livestreamed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, April 15-17, at 6 p.m. To order tickets, just go to the Berlin Public Schools District webpage sau3.org, and click on the poster to take you to the “Order Livestream Tickets” page.
Get your tickets now and experience the danger and adventure of this classic Science Fiction story-as you both see and hear the drama brought to life.
