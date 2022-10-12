Not everyone has bicycling across the country on their bucket list. For one thing, you need time. Another thing, it can be costly. Though a ride from coast-to-coast does seem to be the definitive long-distance two-wheeled adventure for many, the reality for many cycling travelers is taking short trips.
Spending a night or two on the road while pedaling can be an inspirational experience unto itself. Advancing to treks up to a week in length and then two is also empowering.
These shorter trips are certainly more accessible, generally more affordable and can be done right here in the White Mountains using state, federal and private campgrounds, and motels and hotels. Now is the season for looking ahead to plan trips for 2023.
Many people like to tie their journeys to a special date. Maybe it’s a birthday or an anniversary. One such special date is Bike Travel Weekend, typically held the first weekend in June. It’s a great way to get yourself to go on that first overnight or weekend.
Where might that be? How about the White Mountain National Forest. Frankly, there are so many possibilities. One simple step is to take a favorite ride and just turn it into an overnight.
Evans Notch twists its way between New Hampshire and Maine and can be part of a hilly 90ish-mile loop with Pinkham Notch, but there are many camping opportunities in both mountain passes. Evans Notch has The Basin, Cold River, Wild River and Hastings while Pinkham Notch contains Barnes Field, Dolly Copp and the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Joe Dodge Lodge.
Two White Mountain National Forest campgrounds are open year-round: Barnes Field and Lincoln’s Hancock on the Kanc. Target them for a fall overnight if you’re itching for a ride.
The White Mountain National Forest has a wealth of dirt roads that are amenable to bicycle travel. Minimalistic bikepackers will find the roads dazzling treasure chests filled with wonder from seasonal colorful canopies to meandering streams.
Berlin’s Bog Dam Loop and Gale River Loop Road in Bethlehem are fine routes for energetic newbies willing to do some climbing. Wild River Road in Evans Notch leads to a campground 4 miles in, while under-the-radar Patte Mill Brook Road outside Bethel, Maine wiggles to Crocker Pond Campground.
Regionally, detailed bicycle routes are expanded. Just go online for research and maps. Download the route to your phone and you’re off. One bucket list ride for bicycle travelers should be the 83-mile long Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xnhat.org) between Woodsville and Bethel, Maine. There are convenient lodging and food opportunities. With time, the mixed off-road and pavement trail is adding more gravel time to it.
Rail trails are another overnight option. The 59-mile Northern Trail (nhrtc.org) between Lebanon in the Upper Valley and Boscawen outside Concord is on my radar. Also piquing my interest is Vermont’s crushed stone Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (vtrans.vermont.gov/lvrt), running 93 miles between St. Johnsbury and Swanton.
The entire route is slated for completion next month. It will also provide connections to other riding options like the 26-mile Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail (mvrailtrail.org) in northwest Vermont. Linking the two will be a fine way to spend several days on two wheels.
