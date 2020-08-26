COLUMBIA — Enjoy a walk around the beautiful grounds of the Great North Woods Center for the Arts and visit with a variety of artists.
This event, the second annual Arts & Crafts Fair, is a fundraiser for the center. It opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. The center sits on the Colebrook-Columbia line on Route 3.
Masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be required. Visitors are encouraged to show up with their most fun and creative masks.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts offers indoor and outdoor performance spaces for concerts, plays, art shows, arts and crafts activities and a variety of community gatherings, as well as overnight accommodations for visiting artists and performers.
The center is surrounded by a scenic wonderland possessing bountiful natural beauty and resources. It serves as a canvas for artists to share their creativity with others, and to inspire artists performing before a live audience.
The Great North Woods Center for the Arts promotes cultural and social assets and enhances the region’s natural resources. The property is listed in the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places.
The center is also the home of the three major North Country arts groups — the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts (established in 2003), the Connecticut River Artisan Group (established in 2006) and the Carriage Lane Players (established in 2014).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.