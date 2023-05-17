BRETTON WOODS — The Appalachian Mountain Club has announced its four-concert lineup for the third annual Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods.
An Evening with Della Mae kicks off the series of free concerts on Saturday, July 15. The AMC requests concert-goers register for free in advance at: amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
The concert series successfully debuted in 2021, thanks to the vision of AMC member and long-time supporter Lynda Cohen.
Originating from her love of music and the mountains, Cohen imagined a concert series where people from far and wide could come together, nestled among the peaks of Crawford Notch, to experience one of her lifelong passions, music.
“This year, our focus is on bringing music with a wide appeal, and that integrates with the culture of the mountains, Cohen said. "We’re so happy to welcome Della Mae, an all-woman band with a wonderful reputation. They’ll be a big draw. We wanted somebody really special and they fit the bill for that this year. We are excited to add younger performers this year, and hope to attract wider audiences and enhance what goes on at AMC.”
James Wrigley, AMC’s Director of White Mountain Huts and Lodges, said “The concerts offer another way to get outdoors with the AMC. It’s a natural extension of our mission to foster the enjoyment and understanding of the outdoors. It also supports our goal to engage with our local communities who can enjoy these events. We are so fortunate for the support of Lynda Cohen that makes this Performing Arts Series possible.”
All concerts take place at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.
The 2023 concert line up is as follows:
An evening with Della Mae on Saturday, July 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Mae is a Grammy-nominated, all-women string band made up of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler. They have traveled to over 30 countries spreading peace and understanding through music. For more information, go to dellamae.com.
Dwight + Nicole will be performing on Saturday, July 22, from 7 to 9 p.m.
American soul/blues band Dwight + Nicole has been touring the Eastern U.S. since 2017. They have been steadily on the rise ever since. They've been nominated for nine Boston Music Awards, 10 Daysie Awards, and 10 New England Music Awards, winning “Band of the Year,” “Vocalist of the Year,” “Best Blues/R&B Band,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” “Blues Act of the Year” and “Video of the Year.”
They have opened up for their idols, including Mavis Staples, who exclaimed “Dwight & Nicole are my favorite new band” as well as Melissa Etheridge who said “Dwight & Nicole are absolutely the real deal ... They are carrying the torch.” For more information on Dwight + Nicole, go to dwightandnicole.com.
Jim Kweskin and Friends featuring Geoff Goodhue and Roland Clark will be performing on Aug. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Jim Kweskin is the founder of the legendary 1960s Jim Kweskin Jug Band.
Alex Ward, of The New York Times, stated, “Mr. Kweskin’s music is a blend of blues, jug music, rhythm & blues and jazz – rag-timey stompdown party music.”
Kweskin performs with Goodhue and Clark, who tour regionally as part of the popular bluegrass band, Beg Steal or Borrow.
For more information on Jim Kweskin, go to jimkweskin.com.
Serene Green will be performing on Aug. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Winners of 2022 Podunk Festival competition, traditional bluegrass band Serene Green features Pennsylvania natives Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Steve Leonard, Shane McGeehan, and Maryland-born fiddle state champion, Katelynn Casper.
Serene Green's desire is to honor the traditional side of bluegrass demonstrated by the pioneers of the music, while also showcasing its original compositions and uniqueness. Find them online at serenegreenbluegrass.com.
Beer, alcohol, and snacks will be available for purchase on-site; guests are allowed to bring their own food, but alcohol is not permissible due to state liquor laws.
There will be limited parking available at the AMC Highland Center for concert-goers, but overflow parking options will be nearby. All concerts will be held rain or shine. No dogs are allowed.
Concerts are free and open to the public and preregistration for attendees is encouraged through Eventbrite at amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
