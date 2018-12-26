BERLIN — The public got its first look at the proposed $38.5 million Coos County 2019 budget at Saturday’s public hearing. The amount to be raised by the county tax is $16,047,713, an increase of $473,908 or 3 percent.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was marketed as a middle class tax cut that would promote higher wages. Almost a year after its passage, stock buybacks have soared while wage growth has remained stagnant.
LANCASTER — The National Consumer Advisory Board, the National Coalition for the Homeless, and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council encourage the community to organize or take part in Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day events on Dec. 21, the first day of winter and the longest night…
Kay Tassey passed away peacefully at the Coos County Nursing Home on Dec. 18, 2018, at age 88. She was from Meredith, N.H., daughter of Freda Weeks Lowe and George Ira Weeks.
Steve's Sports Shorts: Berlin, Gorham teams win opening games as regular basketball season gets underway
This past weekend saw three regular season games — all basketball — take place with two local teams victorious and one going down to defeat.
DURHAM — Analysis performed by the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy shows that the population of New Hampshire grew by 7,800 between July of 2016 and July of 2017 to 1,343,000 according to new Census Bureau estimates. This is the largest population gain for the st…
NORTH CONWAY — The holiday season can be a tough time of year for those managing diabetes. There are plenty of temptations when it comes to food and drink that can raise your blood sugar levels. Here are some tips from the team at MaineHealth’s National Diabetes Prevention Program to keep yo…
