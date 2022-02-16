BERLIN — A Berlin High teacher has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint of simple assault-physical contact against a student.
Matthew Lambert, 56, of Berlin is alleged to “knowingly cause unprivileged physical contact” with a 17-year old female student “by making contact with her buttocks area with a wood stick.”
The complaint alleges the incident took place at the Berlin High Middle School, where Lambert is the building trades instructor, on the morning of Nov. 23.
Berlin Police said Lambert was arrested Feb. 10.
“Given the due process considerations guaranteed to the educator and the privacy of the reporting student, SAU 3 is not able to comment on the specifics of the allegation and the ensuing investigation,” Superintendent of Schools Julie King said in a written statement.
King said the district has followed all the procedures required both by law and school policy and did so expediently upon receipt of the report. She said Lambert reassigned to an alternative duty that does not involve working with students pending the outcome of the investigation.
“We are working cooperatively and diligently with the police and the Department of Education and with fairness to all involved,” she added.
Lambert is charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which calls for a fine upon conviction and does not allow for a jail sentence. Lambert is scheduled to appear in Berlin District Court on March 16.
Lambert has been the Building Trades instructor in the high school’s Career and Technical Center since 2003 and before that worked for Louis Memelo for 14 years as a construction foreman. Under his guidance, students have built a post-and-bean pavilion at the Service Credit Heritage Park, the Visitors Center at Jericho Mountain Stare Park, as well houses, additions and garages.
