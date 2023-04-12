grenier

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier went before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. (BERLIN SUN FILE PHOTO)

CONCORD — Berlin’s Burgess Biopower plant could go bankrupt if the state doesn’t agree to forgive about $50 million in debt as part of a 2010 power agreement, a Senate committee was told Tuesday.

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier pleaded with the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to recommend passage of House Bill 142, to support the city’s largest taxpayer and jobs for 240, saying losing it would be “devastating” at a time when there is huge development potential from its waste heat.

