FRYEBURG, Maine — "Battling with Barbara," a fundraising event put on by friends and family to support longtime Fryeburg Fair secretary Barbara Gushee's thyroid cancer treatments, attracted over 1,000 people to the Fryeburg Fairgrounds last Saturday to enjoy a spaghetti dinner and bid on hundreds of auction items.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Injured hiker carried down Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail
- Barbara Gushee fundraiser attracts a big crowd
- 'Blessing of the bikes' for Red Knights at church
- Softball Eagles need their rally caps to make the playoffs
- Eagles soar to 7-6 record on the diamond
- Kelemen re-elected chair of the SAU 9 Board
- Eagles win seven in a row, move into the top four
- Kennel abutters taking Conway ZBA to court
Most Popular
Articles
- Prince Andrew is refusing to leave Royal Lodge
- Newest Ossipee selectman forced to resign
- Construction boom continues in Conway
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload before split’
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine
- Night paving on North-South Road; River Road to close 3 days
- Local man makes good at CNN Trump Town Hall
- Noyes retiring as director of N.H. State Police
- Wolfeboro has new interim police chief
- Obituary: Mario Guy Chiaravelotti
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maureen Ferguson: Rather sad for Jonna to call someone soulless scumbag (4)
- Terry MacDonald: No more votes for any politician who supports gun mayhem (3)
- AJ Hunter: It is possible to create a balance between STRs and residents (3)
- Susan Rheault: Masks do work, and Democrats are not Communists (3)
- State Supreme Court sides with STR owner (3)
- Susan Rheault: Where the MAGA budget-cutters when Trump ballooned deficit? (3)
- Dick Devens: The presidential candidate with the most votes should win (2)
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload before split’ (2)
- Conway ZBA OKs housing development’s variance (2)
- 'It was for the best!' Thomas Markle speaks out about Meghan not attending the coronation (2)
- Franklin Stephenson: President is using racism to attempt to hold on to power (1)
- Sam Sarson: Most drivers ignore pedestrians trying to cross the street (1)
- Ann Borges: Reforming gun laws better than thoughts and prayers (1)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Communist Party is close to completing 45 goals in U.S. (1)
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine (1)
- Draft 'Freedom to Read' statement (1)
- William Marvel: Devolution (1)
- Gloria Aspinall: Opposed to plan for hunting and trapping bobcats (1)
- Ellen Farnum: Retired teachers support sensible gun safety legislation (1)
- Deborah Cross: I thought the community was above immature name-calling (1)
- Senate kills cannabis bill, voting along party lines (1)
- Jonna Carter: What's Old is New Again (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Kill the Casino (1)
- Kristina Snyder: Disheartening that Fish and Game wants to trap bobcats (1)
- N.H. Senate to vote on cannabis Thursday (1)
- Conway ZBA allows 2 of 3 Settlers murals (1)
- David Brooks: The Second Phase of the Biden Presidency (1)
- Sam Farrington: The short-term rental epidemic in Conway (1)
- Rolling Stones camped in van to see idol Buddy Guy live (1)
- Jonna Carter: Tuckered Out (1)
- Walter Davis: One word describes Donald Trump's town hall on CNN: Scary (1)
- Make the most of Earth Day, every day (1)
- Michael Corthell: Please respect vegans' efforts to build a sustainable future (1)
- New deadlines loom in Leavitt's mural case (1)
- Sandra Ringelstein: When public money is diverted from institutions they fail (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.