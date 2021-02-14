Obituary: Yvonne A. Wheeler

Yvonne A. Wheeler, RN, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 26, 1938, the daughter of Donat O. and Annette J. (Gagnon) Gallant and had lived in Stark, Quincy, Mass., and Lewiston, Maine, before moving to Berlin in 1956.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1956 and from St. Louis Hospital School of Nursing.
Yvonne had been employed as an RN for various places, most recently for Northway Bank and the City of Berlin Public Health Department.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the North Country Nurses Association and the St. Louis Hospital Nurses Alumni.
Family includes her husband Robert D. Wheeler of Berlin; her son Allan R. Wheeler and wife Elaine of Milan, N.H.; daughter Kim A. Maddalena and husband Bill of Berlin; granddaughter Samantha Wheeler of Versailles, Ky.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Madeleine Croteau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Walk-through visitation will be held at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on from Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to the Mass.
Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
