CONWAY — Recently elected chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee Stein Stephens is challenging the election results even though he won.
Steiner beat political newcomer Ray Gandalf, 24-14, but insists some of Gandalf’s votes were stolen.
Stevens says he is just following the tactics of his idol, former president Donald Trump, who challenged the Iowa caucus results even though he won the primary; challenged the popular vote count in 2016 even though he won the presidential election; and, of course, challenged the 2020 results in an election he actually lost.
“As Republicans, it’s what we do,” said Stevens. “We make stuff up. It is impossible that Gandalf got that many votes. I have a video I got from the dark web — or was it FOX News — showing Karen Hamburger, a known Republican moderate and former chairman of the committee, replacing his name with Gandalf’s on some of the ballots.”
Gandalf, also a moderate Republican, says he’s not leaving the political stage. “I’m a rational conservative and I’ll be back when rational conservatives aren't afraid to step up in our party.”
