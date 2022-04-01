CONWAY – In a statement on Facebook, the head of the local short-term rental owners association recently declared himself emperor of the Mount Washington Valley in a statement on Facebook.
The announcement was met with indifference from one of the last remaining year-round Conway residents the Sun could find while conducting man on the street interviews at Schouler Park.
David Caravan, president of the Association of Mt Washington Valley Land Barons & Friends & Their Peasants/Serfs President David Caravan said he is annexing the towns of Bartlett, Freedom, Conway, Jackson and Madison and privatizing them under the association's green flag with a $100 bill.
"Hear ye, hear ye, all you local peasants," said Caravan. "I am now your God-King. I have the money! I am from Massachusetts! I now own you!"
Caravan continued, "From now on, your only job is to serve us Massachusetts people because we are superior in every way.
"Bow before us, speak when spoken to, and for God sakes, drive faster and get out of my way!" said Caravan.
Sun staff milled around Schouler Park looking for locals to interview but could only find a handful of Conway residents (the rest of the 50 people or so said they were STR guests of Caravan). Just one person agreed to speak to the Sun and then only under condition of anonymity.
"Well, nobody can afford to live around here because of policies from our former local leadership," said the man with a shrug. "So I'm thinking the new boss will be just like the old boss."
