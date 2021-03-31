CONWAY — Taxpayers got some good news at the Conway School Board meeting on Monday night when members voted unanimously to rescind a $1.3 million bond to replace 511 windows at Kennett High School.
The board learned in June the windows would need to be replaced since the current ones are falling apart. After working with Pane In The Glass Associates, a company based out of Porthole, N.Y., for the past four months, and only receiving two bids for the job, the board decided to go in a different direction.
The windows now will be replaced, but not with glass but with plywood.
“Fear not, it won’t just be ugly plywood,” Chair Joe Kerr said during the 90-minute Zoom meeting. “We’ve heard from the public and the students. In fact, it was a student (KHS junior and music student Bea Minor) who suggested we replicate the successful painting of the parking spaces with the newly covered windows.”
Superintendent Evan Keel said in early August, that prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year, students' names will be drawn at random and assigned both a parking space and a window bay to paint. Each student can get as creative as he or she wants — within reason, Keel said.
In August, when maintenance personnel paint white 4-foot-by-6-foot boxes in the parking spots, they will also provide a wooden canvas for the students.
Fellow board member and former facilities committee chair Joe King said the board “was in a Catch-22” no matter what direction it chooses to go in.
“If we didn’t put it out to bid, we’d get hammered,” King said. “If we went with the bid and it cost more, we’d get hammered. We thought it best to scrap the project and save the hammers — except for attaching the plywood!"
Dr. Isadore Bell envisions the new artwork on the exterior of the school as an “opportunity for the students to show their individuality as well as school spirit." She added, “I’ve seen this data, this the way to go for everyone. It’s data-driven.”
Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Friese said the window removal can be done in-house and the plywood installed within days. While the majority of the windows were unable to be opened, the plywood will eliminate any natural light or fresh air.
“After all we’ve been through this past year with the pandemic — social distancing and mask-wearing — fresh air seems a little overrated to me,” said board member B.A. Ware.
