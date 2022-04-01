CONWAY — He may be young enough to need the occasional nap, but school officials have been pleased with the Conway School District’s newest employee — Rich Kidd, now three weeks on the job as a custodian.
The 5-year-old Kidd, who attends the Little Eagles Preschool at Kennett High when not on the job, is helping to fill a huge custodial void within the district’s five schools.
Principal Rick Biche told the Conway School Board at its March 14 meeting that he is still shy of three custodians at the Kennett Middle School despite the board voting unanimously to raise the hourly pay for substitute custodians to $20 an hour in January. Since then, only two people have offered their services, Kidd and Anita Job, 87, of Gorham.
The Sun learned Job pulled her application after getting a job as a lumberjill in Milan.
“We’ve got some staff members that have said they’re willing to help out and chip in,” Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter told the board at its Jan. 10 meeting when it raised starting pay.
It was Carpenter who planted the initial seed for Kidd to join the workforce. “We have people that are willing to help out and do whatever,” he said in January, adding, “We may even potentially see if that’s something that we could bring students in for part-time.”
Kidd, the son of local optometrist Kent C. Strait and his wife, Demi, is working the 3-8 p.m. shift at the high school. And by all accounts, the young man is making his mark — and then cleaning it.
“Rich has been amazing,” Carpenter said. “He’s fit right in and doing his part as an Eagle to keep this nest clean. We could use 10 more Rich Kidds here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.