GORHAM — The Mount Washington Recreation Oversite Commission met last month to once again consider setting up a fee system to use the state park on the summit of New England’s highest peak.
An arm of the New Hampshire State Parks system, the commission last year considered imposing fees to enter the Scherman Addams building on top of The Rockpile.
Commission Chair Jeb Broadly said, “People don’t realize how desperately we need money for these facilities. There are maintenance costs, operational costs, and that building isn’t getting any younger.”
“It’s not like we can raise taxes,” he added.
Broadly said the proposal was dropped after the commission considered what could happen if people on the summit did not have access to bathrooms or were unable to get in out of the cold and wind if necessary on the peak known for being “The Home of the World’s Worst Weather.”
“Let’s just say we foresaw problems,” he said.
MWROC, as it is known (pronounced M-Rock), has now switched its focus to charging fees at lower elevations, setting ups attendants at all trailheads leading to the summit. This would include the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, the Jewell Trail, Crawford Path and Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail among others.
“This solves the problem of access long before anyone gets anywhere near the summit,” he said.
Lest one think that hikers would bear the brunt of the new fee system, Broadly said the Mt. Washington Cog Railroad and the Mt. Washington Auto Way would be asked to collect fees from those who use their pathways to the summit.
A firm figure for the user fees has not been set, but earlier plans called for a $4 entrance fee for the Addams building.
MWROC members estimate that this new approach would garner the commission much more money in user fees, even after taking into account wages for attendants being posted at trailheads 24/7.
The sums collected would enable them no only to save and improve state buildings on the summit, but also to improve ammenities all around the mountain and enhance the visitor experience. Among the ideas being floated at the meeting were addition of interpretive signs along trails, more bathroom facilities and a visitor center in Tuckerman Ravine.
The proposal is complicated, however, bringing into play even more players than those directly connected to the summit. The trails pass through White Mountain National Forest land controled by the U.S. Forest Service and such places as the Pinkham Notch Visitor’s Center run by the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Individual agreements would have to be made with non-profits like the AMC, and a long, drawn out federal review process would be required as well.
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic a strict access and reservation system is being considered in line with the online reservation system being used for Echo Lake State Park and other parks in the state park system.
When asked if the fee was fair for those who might hike on trails but never reach the summit, Broadly said, “These are the chances we take when we hike in the mountains.”
