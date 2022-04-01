Chamber to encourage residents to switch masks from COVID to ski
The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced a new marketing program and will encourage locals to promote skiing and other winter activities by wearing ski masks and balaclavas this spring and summer.
The idea came about asddd COVID infections declined and mask-wearing became optional. “Before people get out of the habit of wearing masks,” said chamber president Jammy Crawford,” we are asking residents to switch from surgical to ski masks. The weather was iffy this winter and the ski areas can use a boost. We want to remind tourists this spring and summer that we are all about skiing.”
The program is similar to a one initiated decades ago by then chamber president Peter Pinkham. He suggested that locals leave their skis on their car ski racks in off season as a reminder that we are a ski community.
In all seriousness, Crawford said Pinkham was a very clever marketer and an institution in the valley, and admitted the mask idea falls a bit short of his idea because wearing them in the summer might create some discomfort for the wearers.
But ever the optimist, Crawford said, “it takes a little sweat to make this valley a tourist mecca and you can bet it will be on full display.”
