In voting today, all of the articles on the Conway School ballot passed by a wide margin. Of the 11 articles on the school ballot, all eyes were on Article No. 5, a proposed three-year teachers’ contract with the Conway Education Association. The cost of the contract, approved by voters 954 to 470 on Tuesday, is estimated to be $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
Incumbents Jess Whitelaw, Joe Mosca and Michelle Capozzoli, who ran unopposed, were elected to three-year seats on the school board.
